Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Curis (CRIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Curis (CRIS) with bullish sentiments.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.24, close to its 52-week low of $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $16.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Curis (CRIS)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Curis, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.3% and a 51.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.