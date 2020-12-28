Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) with bullish sentiments.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.6% and a 84.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.7% and a 60.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectar Biosciences with a $5.58 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.