Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP).

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.67, which is a 109.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Hold rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 40.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Neoleukin Therapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adaptimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

