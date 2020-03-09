Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), BioCryst (BCRX) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), BioCryst (BCRX) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report issued on March 6, Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 42.3% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Medical Facilities, and CRH Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.20, representing a 75.8% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report issued on March 5, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 53.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

BioCryst has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33, representing a 71.3% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics on March 4 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.7% and a 22.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.88.

