Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), BerGenBio AS (OtherBRRGF) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) with bullish sentiments.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 36.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00, which is an 88.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS today and set a price target of NOK29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 30.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BerGenBio AS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.23.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 25.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Eton Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

