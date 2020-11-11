Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.75, implying a 71.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 46.8% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Revance Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals with a $4.75 average price target.

