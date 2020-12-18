Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and ConforMIS (CFMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and ConforMIS (CFMS) with bullish sentiments.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.8% and a 88.9% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $23.45 average price target, a 60.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

ConforMIS (CFMS)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on ConforMIS, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 54.0% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ConforMIS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.33.

