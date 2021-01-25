Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA) with bullish sentiments.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 45.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.40.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 77.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.57, a 216.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

