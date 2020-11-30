Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: aTyr Pharma (LIFE) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on aTyr Pharma (LIFE) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE).

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 56.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on aTyr Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 56.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.33, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $85.00 price target.

