Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Atricure (ATRC), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Atricure (ATRC), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Aduro BioTech (ADRO) with bullish sentiments.

Atricure (ATRC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Atricure today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.03, close to its 52-week high of $44.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atricure with a $46.38 average price target, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 47.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.63, implying a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aduro BioTech, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 43.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aduro BioTech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.