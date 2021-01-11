Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Atricure (ATRC) and IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atricure (ATRC) and IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) with bullish sentiments.

Atricure (ATRC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Atricure today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.41, close to its 52-week high of $58.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.67, which is a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.47.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.2% and a 59.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEAYA Biosciences with a $23.33 average price target, representing a 63.0% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

