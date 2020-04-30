Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Atricure (ATRC) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atricure (ATRC) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

Atricure (ATRC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Atricure yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.39, close to its 52-week high of $44.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atricure with a $45.88 average price target, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $94.09 average price target, a 59.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

