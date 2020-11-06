Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Atricure (ATRC) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atricure (ATRC) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) with bullish sentiments.

Atricure (ATRC)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Atricure yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 54.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, BELLUS Health, and Allakos.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.