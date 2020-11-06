Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Atricure (ATRC) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atricure (ATRC) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA) with bullish sentiments.

Atricure (ATRC)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to Atricure today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, implying a 45.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to ADMA Biologics, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ADMA Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.75.

