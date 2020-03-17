Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Athersys (ATHX), Sesen Bio (SESN) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Athersys (ATHX), Sesen Bio (SESN) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) with bullish sentiments.

Athersys (ATHX)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Athersys today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.18, close to its 52-week low of $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 32.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athersys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Sesen Bio (SESN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sesen Bio, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 40.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Sesen Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.48, close to its 52-week low of $16.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 41.2% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Y-Mabs Therapeutics with a $40.00 average price target, a 148.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

