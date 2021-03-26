Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Athersys (ATHX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Athersys (ATHX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Athersys (ATHX)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Athersys, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 45.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Athersys with a $6.00 average price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25, a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

