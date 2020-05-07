Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Athenex (ATNX) and Amicus (FOLD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Athenex (ATNX) and Amicus (FOLD) with bullish sentiments.

Athenex (ATNX)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Athenex, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athenex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, a 178.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Amicus (FOLD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Amicus today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 43.1% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amicus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.17.

