Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) with bullish sentiments.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 48.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $38.00 average price target, implying a 121.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Vir Biotechnology, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vir Biotechnology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.60, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 67.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enlivex Therapeutics with a $33.00 average price target.

