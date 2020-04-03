Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Misonix (MSON) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Misonix (MSON) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) with bullish sentiments.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.18, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 41.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $56.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Misonix (MSON)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Misonix yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.22, close to its 52-week low of $6.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Misonix with a $25.00 average price target, a 173.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on BioNTech SE yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 42.0% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BNTX: