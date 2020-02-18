Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and ESSA Pharma (EPIX) with bullish sentiments.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.26, close to its 52-week low of $10.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Palatin Technologies, and Selecta Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach reiterated a Buy rating on ESSA Pharma today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.35, close to its 52-week high of $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

ESSA Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, representing a 53.3% upside. In a report issued on February 14, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.