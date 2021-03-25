Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AstraZeneca (AZN), Dexcom (DXCM) and Laboratory (LH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AstraZeneca (AZN), Dexcom (DXCM) and Laboratory (LH) with bullish sentiments.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

In a report issued on March 22, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AstraZeneca. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 58.2% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AstraZeneca is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.74, a 79.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Dexcom (DXCM)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom on March 23. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $349.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Johnson & Johnson.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $458.43.

Laboratory (LH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reiterated a Buy rating on Laboratory on March 23 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $244.75, close to its 52-week high of $254.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Laboratory has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $268.89.

