Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN), GW Pharma (GWPH) and Vericel (VCEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN), GW Pharma (GWPH) and Vericel (VCEL) with bullish sentiments.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 68.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aslan Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma today and set a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $170.11, implying a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Vericel (VCEL)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vericel, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.89, close to its 52-week high of $36.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vericel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.50, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

