Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Merck & Company (MRK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Merck & Company (MRK) with bullish sentiments.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.24, close to its 52-week low of $120.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $191.25, representing a 53.0% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Merck & Company (MRK)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.00, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MRK: