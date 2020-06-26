Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Esperion (ESPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Esperion (ESPR) with bullish sentiments.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $148.12, close to its 52-week high of $158.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $180.75 average price target, which is a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Esperion (ESPR)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $77.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.