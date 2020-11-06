Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) and Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) and Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) with bullish sentiments.

Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arvinas Holding Company, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.25, close to its 52-week low of $19.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arvinas Holding Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.00.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coherus Biosciences with a $31.00 average price target.

