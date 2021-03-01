Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) with bullish sentiments.

Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Arvinas Holding Company, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 46.3% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arvinas Holding Company with a $110.78 average price target, implying a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 54.4% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.33.

