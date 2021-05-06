Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with bullish sentiments.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.00, which is a 60.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics today and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.35, close to its 52-week high of $97.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 44.2% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Horizon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.78, which is a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 54.4% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Travere Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $57.80 average price target, representing a 46.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

