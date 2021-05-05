Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) with bullish sentiments.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital maintained a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 47.5% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with a $105.00 average price target, which is a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, B.Riley Financial also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Theravance Biopharma, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -14.2% and a 20.5% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theravance Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.80.

