Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) and Insulet (PODD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) and Insulet (PODD).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with a $65.71 average price target, which is a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Insulet (PODD)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Insulet today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $225.71, close to its 52-week high of $228.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Insulet with a $229.13 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

