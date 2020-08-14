Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP), Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP), Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX).

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.1% and a 30.4% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Armata Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.25, an 119.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadmon Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50, a 298.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Idexx Laboratories. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $385.25, close to its 52-week high of $407.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

Idexx Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $396.00, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $410.00 price target.

