Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) with bullish sentiments.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 46.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armata Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50, a 53.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.32, close to its 52-week high of $113.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $118.18 average price target, a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.90, close to its 52-week high of $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trillium Therapeutics with a $12.50 average price target.

