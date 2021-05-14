Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) and Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) and Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) with bullish sentiments.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 33.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals with a $8.00 average price target, representing a 97.0% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cidara Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.02, close to its 52-week low of $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.8% and a 21.1% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cidara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.67, a 279.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CDTX: