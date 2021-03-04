Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Argenx Se (ARGX), Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) and Galapagos (GLPG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Argenx Se (ARGX), Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) and Galapagos (GLPG) with bullish sentiments.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se, with a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $291.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $335.12, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $430.00 price target.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.3% and a 42.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sol-Gel Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Galapagos. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.88, close to its 52-week low of $81.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $101.95.

