Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Argenx Se (ARGX), Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Argenx Se (ARGX), Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH).

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se today and set a price target of $258.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $208.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $231.23, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 68.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Boston Scientific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Merit Medical Systems with a $45.17 average price target, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on scPharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 46.0% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for scPharmaceuticals with a $12.50 average price target.

