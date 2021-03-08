Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Argenx Se (ARGX), Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Argenx Se (ARGX), Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with bullish sentiments.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report issued on January 6, Michael Ulz from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Argenx Se, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $289.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Argenx Se with a $335.43 average price target, representing a 13.5% upside. In a report issued on January 7, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $307.00 price target.

Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH)

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Apollo Medical Holdings on January 27 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.44, close to its 52-week high of $25.54.

Mannheimer has an average return of 20.2% when recommending Apollo Medical Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is ranked #1299 out of 7344 analysts.

Apollo Medical Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics on February 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.79, close to its 52-week low of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 51.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $126.93 average price target, representing a 52.9% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

