Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Argenx Se (ARGX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Argenx Se (ARGX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) with bullish sentiments.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Argenx Se today and set a price target of $333.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $294.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 48.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.63, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $430.00 price target.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

