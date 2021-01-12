Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Argenx Se (ARGX) and Novavax (NVAX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Argenx Se (ARGX) and Novavax (NVAX).

Argenx Se (ARGX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Hold rating on Argenx Se yesterday and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $268.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $297.66, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Novavax (NVAX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Novavax on January 8 and set a price target of $223.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $123.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 57.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.20, representing a 56.3% upside. In a report issued on December 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NVAX: