Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Argenx Se (ARGX) and Crossject SA (OtherCRJTF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Argenx Se (ARGX) and Crossject SA (CRJTF).

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se on May 14 and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $156.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argenx Se with a $192.19 average price target, a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

Crossject SA (CRJTF)

In a report issued on May 15, Paul de Froment from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crossject SA, with a price target of EUR2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Froment is ranked #1490 out of 6550 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Crossject SA with a $2.38 average price target.

