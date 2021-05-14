Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Argenx Se (ARGX) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Argenx Se (ARGX) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) with bullish sentiments.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se today and set a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $272.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $342.77, which is a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $400.00 price target.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.28, close to its 52-week low of $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ayala Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

