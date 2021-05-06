Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arena Pharma (ARNA), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) and Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNA), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) and Staar Surgical Company (STAA) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Arena Pharma, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.0% and a 13.3% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arena Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.00, a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

In a report released today, David Steinberg from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.14, close to its 52-week high of $97.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Therapeutics with a $114.78 average price target, implying a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, BMO Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $133.00, close to its 52-week high of $139.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Edwards Lifesciences, and ADMA Biologics.

Staar Surgical Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.00, implying a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.