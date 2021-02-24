Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arena Pharma (ARNA), Esperion (ESPR) and Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arena Pharma (ARNA), Esperion (ESPR) and Inspire Medical Systems (INSP).

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Arena Pharma, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arena Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.25, implying a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

Esperion (ESPR)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Esperion, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.88, close to its 52-week low of $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esperion is a Hold with an average price target of $48.33, representing a 69.0% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.50, close to its 52-week high of $239.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 71.8% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intersect ENT, and Align Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inspire Medical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $239.20, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $252.00 price target.

