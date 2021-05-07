Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arena Pharma (ARNA), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNA), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 31.9% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arena Pharma with a $100.00 average price target, which is a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.50, close to its 52-week low of $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 49.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Coherus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.14, representing an 81.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $42.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.85, close to its 52-week low of $12.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 37.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Chemomab Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

