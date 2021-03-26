Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arena Pharma (ARNA), ChemoCentryx (CCXI) and Celyad (CYAD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNA), ChemoCentryx (CCXI) and Celyad (CYAD) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Arena Pharma today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 42.7% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arena Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.50.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 46.8% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Travere Therapeutics.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.83, representing an 80.5% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Celyad (CYAD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Celyad today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.0% and a 55.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Celyad has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, implying a 142.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

