Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arena Pharma (ARNA) and VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNA) and VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.3% and a 23.8% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arena Pharma with a $100.25 average price target, implying a 61.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 44.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VistaGen Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00, which is a 163.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

