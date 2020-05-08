Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arena Pharma (ARNA) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Arena Pharma (ARNA) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE).

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Arena Pharma today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 41.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.80.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.76, close to its 52-week low of $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 30.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.45, which is a 51.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

