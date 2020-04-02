Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arena Pharma (ARNA) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNA) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 36.9% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arena Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.00, implying a 67.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.00 price target.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released yesterday, Tiago Fauth from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.93.

Fauth has an average return of 26.8% when recommending Ascendis Pharma.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth is ranked #4232 out of 6244 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $176.83 average price target, a 61.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $199.00 price target.

