Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ardelyx (ARDX) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ardelyx (ARDX) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Ardelyx (ARDX)

Ardelyx received a Buy rating and a $14.00 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Cantor Fitzgerald on January 6. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.74.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ardelyx with a $14.00 average price target, which is a 98.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

In a report issued on January 15, Emmanuel Papadakis from Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a Hold rating on GlaxoSmithKline. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.7% success rate. Papadakis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Roche Holding AG, and Sanofi.

The the analyst consensus on GlaxoSmithKline is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GSK: