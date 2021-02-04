Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) and Agenus (AGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) and Agenus (AGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal reiterated a Buy rating on Arcutis Biotherapeutics on February 1 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.91.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics with a $51.33 average price target, a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Agenus (AGEN)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Agenus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

