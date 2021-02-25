Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH).

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu reiterated a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 43.5% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharma, and Morphosys Ag.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.38, which is a 64.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.29, which is a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report released today, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.58.

Kim has an average return of 31.7% when recommending Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is ranked #481 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $29.43 average price target, a 102.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AUPH: