Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) and NovoCure (NVCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) and NovoCure (NVCR) with bullish sentiments.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $6.50 average price target, which is an 81.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

NovoCure (NVCR)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to NovoCure, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $164.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.80.

